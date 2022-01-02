 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Forster Moreau start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Forster Moreau ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Tight end Foster Moreau of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the team’s 17-13 victory over the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Las Vegas Raiders have stayed in the thick of the AFC playoff race with two wins in the last two weeks and hope to keep their winning ways going when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. The Raiders won’t have Darren Waller in this game but Foster Moreau hopes to keep his recent strong play going against the Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Forster Moreau

Moreau hasn’t quite taken off in the starting role but he’s producing strong results in the last two weeks. He has 11 receptions for 132 yards and is getting decent targets. In his four starts to relieve Waller, he’s only got 15 total receptions. That shows you how much these last two weeks have meant for Moreau. He’s not a great fantasy option but he’s not a bad one either.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moreau represents a good streaming option, and can be started for managers who previously had Waller but have had to pivot elsewhere.

