Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to take a step closer to a playoff berth when the two sides face off in Week 17. The Colts and Raiders are both coming into this game on winning runs, so it’ll be interesting to see who makes a big move here with a win.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox

Alie-Cox should see an expanded role with Jack Doyle battling through an injury. Doyle is officially questionable for the contest but did not practice for most of the week. Alie-Cox hasn’t done much this season at tight end, recording 261 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. It’s hard to back him as a starting tight end in fantasy formats, even with the natural scarcity of strong options at the position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Alie-Cox represents a low-end streaming option for Week 17 and is best left on the bench.