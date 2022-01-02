 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Mo Alie-Cox ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: OCT 06 Colts at Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox runs after the catch for a 10-yard gain in the second quarter of an NFL matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs on October 6, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to take a step closer to a playoff berth when the two sides face off in Week 17. The Colts and Raiders are both coming into this game on winning runs, so it’ll be interesting to see who makes a big move here with a win.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox

Alie-Cox should see an expanded role with Jack Doyle battling through an injury. Doyle is officially questionable for the contest but did not practice for most of the week. Alie-Cox hasn’t done much this season at tight end, recording 261 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. It’s hard to back him as a starting tight end in fantasy formats, even with the natural scarcity of strong options at the position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Alie-Cox represents a low-end streaming option for Week 17 and is best left on the bench.

