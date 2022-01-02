T.Y. Hilton start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts go into their Week 17 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders looking to further bolster their postseason chances in a jumbled AFC playoff picture. The Colts are getting Carson Wentz back after the quarterback went through COVID protocols, which will greatly impact the fantasy value of the team’s skill players. One of those players is T.Y. Hilton.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

Hilton is no longer the fantasy star he once was, but he is the solid No. 2 receiver in this offense which has started throwing the ball with success. Hilton recorded 51 yards and a touchdown in the team’s last game but has been quite volatile this season. In the last six contests, he has just 14 receptions on 20 targets. That’s hard to back in championship weekend for fantasy managers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hilton is best left on the bench, and is a low-end flex option for managers with injury issues.