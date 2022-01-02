Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 17 with a lot at stake for both teams. The AFC playoff picture is truly muddled, and both teams could use a win here to bolster their postseason chances.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. has emerged as the team’s top receiving option and despite Indianpolis’ heavy reliance on Jonathan Taylor, the passing game hasn’t been totally dormant. Pittman Jr. has 971 yards on the year, with 313 coming in the last six weeks. The receiver has not been able to find the endzone for a while though, so this could be a massive performance for Pittman Jr. against a Raiders defense which has struggled to defend the pass this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pittman Jr. is worth starting and is a great value play in DFS formats as well. With Carson Wentz back in, Pittman Jr.’s fantasy stock is good for this game.