Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Nyheim Hines ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By DKNation Staff
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball after a reception during the second half at NRG Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to punch a ticket to the postseason when they face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. The Colts have separated themselves a bit from the logjam in the middle of the AFC and will need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Hines has been the team’s secondary running back all season and gets some value in PPR formats with his pass-catching abilities, but he’s clearly behind MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor in the pecking order. It’s hard to back Hines as a fantasy player, as he only gets limited carries and the occasional passing drive. Even Taylor is getting some receiving work now, which further hurts Hines’ fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s no situation where Hines is a viable fantasy play and is best left on the bench. If you’re really desperate for some points, Hines is a low-end flex at best.

