Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to punch a ticket to the postseason when they face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. The Colts have separated themselves a bit from the logjam in the middle of the AFC and will need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Hines has been the team’s secondary running back all season and gets some value in PPR formats with his pass-catching abilities, but he’s clearly behind MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor in the pecking order. It’s hard to back Hines as a fantasy player, as he only gets limited carries and the occasional passing drive. Even Taylor is getting some receiving work now, which further hurts Hines’ fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s no situation where Hines is a viable fantasy play and is best left on the bench. If you’re really desperate for some points, Hines is a low-end flex at best.