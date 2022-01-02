Best DFS lineup strategy for Vikings-Packers on Sunday Night Football

This game did have some intrigue before Kirk Cousins went on the COVID-19 list, but with Sean Mannion at the helm, it would take a Herculean effort from the Vikings to win at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. The good news is that for our DFS one-game slate, it doesn’t matter all that much if the game is close or not. We just need to be able to forecast which players will end up putting up the best statistics.

Injuries

Kirk Cousins is out due to COVID-19 protocols. Sean Mannion will start in his place.

Captain’s Chair

The safest plays in this slot will be Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, or Aaron Rodgers, but to help differentiate yourself, I like Dillon. If the Packers can get a big lead, Dillon will be the main back late in the game and should be able to put together a nice game. The Vikings allow 4.44 yards per carry and over 100 yards per game on the ground.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers — $16,800

Rodgers likes awards and back-to-back MVP awards are on his mind right now. He could end up taking touchdowns away from the rushing game and grabbing them for himself with passes to some relatively unknown receivers.

Value Plays

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers — $6,400

Valdes-Scantling put up his best statistical game of the season on the Vikings the last time they played, and he should again get some deep shots against a poor pass defense.

Tyler Conklin, TE, Vikings — $5,600

Conklin has on two touchdown game which has elevated his status in the fantasy world, but for the most part he’s been very inconsistent. But, with Mannion in there, I expect he’ll get peppered with short targets and have a shot at another touchdown this week.