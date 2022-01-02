Dare Ogunbowale start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to get some momentum at the end of the season when they meet the New England Patriots in Week 17. The Jaguars have not been able to do much offensively this season and will find things even more difficult with James Robinson sidelined. Dare Ogunbowale steps in as the team’s lead back in his absence.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Dare Ogunbowale

Ogunbowale managed 57 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against the Jets. He won’t find it easy to move the ball on the ground against New England’s defense, but volume could be a big factor in Ogunbowale’s fantasy value. The running back has no competition in the backfield and will be looking to secure a roster spot somewhere next season with his performances to close out the year. A good showing here will help him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ogunbowale tops out as a borderline flex play, given the unfavorable matchup. He’s best left on the bench.