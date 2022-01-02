Sam Darnold start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Sam Darnold will get the start under center for the Carolina Panthers’ Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints currently allow 16.6 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, so it’ll be interesting to see if Darnold can repeat his 305-yard passing performance from his last meeting with New Orleans all the way back in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Darnold stepped in for the struggling Cam Newton in last Sunday’s 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — finishing 15-of-32 for 190 yards and no touchdowns.

No question about it, the Panthers are ready to put this busted campaign in the rearview. They’ve lost five-straight games, recording over 200 passing yards only twice since Week 4. New Orleans’ defense has at least one interception in each of the previous two matchups, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them pressure Darnold, Newton, or whoever it may be for the Panthers in Week 17.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Darnold.