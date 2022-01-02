Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Backup running backs in the last two seasons have made a name for themselves in the recurring absences of Christian McCaffrey in the Carolina Panthers offense. In the 2020-21 campaign, it was Mike Davis who took advantage and earned himself a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason. This year, it’s been Panthers rookie Chuba Hubbard, who has eclipsed 500 yards rushing with four touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard has experienced some tough sledding in Part 2 of the NFL season. He hasn’t touched the football more than 10 times in seven weeks, and hasn’t exceeded 40 yards on the ground over that time period. Despite being handed primary ball carrying duties, the 22-year-old has been as inefficient as possible in the Panthers’ shattered offense. With the New Orleans Saints’ stout run defense next on the schedule, Hubbard, nor any of the Carolina RBs are worth even a desperation start in fantasy football titles.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Hubbard.