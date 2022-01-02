Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Coming in as the overall WR49, Robby Anderson has seen at least eight targets in his last three outings, and that should continue in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints. But can he post a good fantasy box score with Sam Darnold back under center this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

There have been games in which Darnold peppered Anderson with targets (11 in Week 4, 11 in Week 6, nine in Week 7), but his best statistical day with Darnold came in Week 1, when he caught one pass: a 57-yard touchdown. Anderson finished with no more than three receptions in all but one of Darnold’s nine starts earlier this year. During that stretch, Anderson fell below 40 yards seven times.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Anderson is always capable of turning in a 50-plus-yard TD like he did in the season’s opening week. But his floor is so low, and he has rarely done anything significant with Darnold this season. There’s no glaring reason why that should change in fantasy championship week. Bench Anderson.