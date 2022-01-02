DJ Moore start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Despite being a victim of horrible quarterback play from multiple QBs, DJ Moore has turned in serviceable fantasy stat lines thanks to his 10-target floor. What will he accomplish in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

In PPR formats, Moore has attained double-digit fantasy points in five consecutive games. He has seen at least 10 targets in each of the past four, which will keep him in the WR3 range versus the Saints’ undermanned defense. However, Moore has caught less than half of his 23 targets over the previous two weeks because he’s had to deal with the team’s terrible quarterback carousel. This week, Sam Darnold will be back under center for the Panthers which is ... a good thing? It’s hard to tell; no matter if it’s been Darnold or Cam Newton or PJ Walker, a lot of Moore’s recent targets just have been nowhere close to him. So, while he’ll probably see a lot of looks once again this weekend, it’s anyone’s guess as to if they will actually be catchable.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore has a beatable matchup and is destined to get plenty of targets. But with the poor quality of those targets and his low touchdown odds (only one score since Week 4), Moore is best deployed as a WR3 in Week 17.