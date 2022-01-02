Shi Smith start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Shi Smith unexpectedly busted out with 86 yards on three catches in Week 16. Will he find as much success this week against the New Orleans Saints?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Shi Smith

You may have never heard of Smith before last week. The sixth-round rookie from South Carolina has played in just five games this year. And prior to Week 16, he had caught just three of five targets for 18 yards on the season. While last week’s performance looks good in the box score, you must know that Smith played only 15 offensive snaps and he hasn’t played more than 25 snaps in a game this year. We have no idea of knowing if Smith has earned a larger role based on last week, so he is a very, very, very risky fantasy commodity in Week 17. Never mind the fact that this offense probably isn’t good enough to support three wideouts in any week. Even if Smith plays more often this week, he should still trail DJ Moore and Robby Anderson in targets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t even think about it.