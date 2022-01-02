 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

James O’Shaughnessy start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of James O’Shaughnessy ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots.

By DKNation Staff
Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars
James O’Shaughnessy of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs a route during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a season to forget, although it’s not quite over yet. The Jaguars still have a few games left and their Week 17 matchup with the New England Patriots offers yet another opportunity for some of the players on this roster to show why they should be sticking around for the long haul.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy

O’Shaughnessy has emerged as the starting tight end once Dan Arnold went down. He’s received at least four targets in each game since returning from injury, so there is some consistency there. The tight end position is always a tough one to get right in fantasy football, but O’Shaughnessy might have more value in DFS lineups instead of year-long fantasy leagues where managers can likely grab a tight end with more upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with a potentially favorable game script and being in a position of need, O’Shaughnessy can be left on the bench.

More From DraftKings Nation