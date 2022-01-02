James O’Shaughnessy start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a season to forget, although it’s not quite over yet. The Jaguars still have a few games left and their Week 17 matchup with the New England Patriots offers yet another opportunity for some of the players on this roster to show why they should be sticking around for the long haul.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy

O’Shaughnessy has emerged as the starting tight end once Dan Arnold went down. He’s received at least four targets in each game since returning from injury, so there is some consistency there. The tight end position is always a tough one to get right in fantasy football, but O’Shaughnessy might have more value in DFS lineups instead of year-long fantasy leagues where managers can likely grab a tight end with more upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with a potentially favorable game script and being in a position of need, O’Shaughnessy can be left on the bench.