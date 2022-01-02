Marvin Jones start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to take some good vibes into the offseason as they wind down the 2021 campaign with a Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots. One of the players hoping to finish out the season on the right note is Marvin Jones, who has had a tough go in his first year with the Jags.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones

After a productive 2020 campaign where he recorded 978 yards and nine touchdowns, Jones is struggling in Jacksonville. Matthew Stafford’s departure ensured he wouldn’t have repeated those numbers had he stayed in Detroit but Jones has not seen much work in this offense even with Jacksonville’s personnel losses in that position group. He does remain the top receiver on the team at the moment and should have a favorable game script against the Patriots.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s always potential for some garbage time points with the Jaguars, so Jones does have some flex appeal. However, he should only be played if managers have no strong options.