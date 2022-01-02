Tavon Austin start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

It’s Week 17 of the NFL season and the Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t had much to smile about this year. Urban Meyer’s disastrous tenure lasted just 14 games, and Trevor Lawrence hasn’t developed as expected. The Jaguars are likely going to have the No. 1 pick again and will have to find playmakers around Lawrence. Will former highly touted receiver Tavon Austin be a part of the future in Jacksonville?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Tavon Austin

After seeing guys like Cordarrelle Patterson and Deebo Samuel excel in gadget roles, there’s no reason to think Austin can’t be that player for Jacksonville. He had nine total touches last week against the Jets and totaled 89 yards. Austin is going to continue to see opportunities as the Jaguars look to evaluate how he could fit on a future roster.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Against a tough Patriots defense, Austin doesn’t get consistent looks to merit a starting spot.