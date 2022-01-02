Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are slowly stumbling towards securing the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and have a lot of areas to address after a disastrous season under Urban Meyer. The longtime college head coach didn’t last the full 17 games in his NFL tenure, getting the boot in Week 15. The next coach will have to develop Trevor Lawrence into a franchise star, among other things.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence has shown flashes of brilliance but there have been far too many bad moments in his rookie season. Playing under Meyer certainly hasn’t helped matters, even though Lawrence is too nice to say that publicly. The Jaguars also did have some injuries at receiver and running back, which didn’t help Lawerence’s cause. Expect the quarterback to be better going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Against a stiff New England defensive unit, there are better fantasy options at quarterback. Lawerence can be left on the bench in Week 17.