Giants vs. Bears game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

We take a look at the best bets available for Giants-Bears Week 17 matchup available on DraftKings Sportsbook, including our favorite player prop.

By DKNation Staff
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
David Montgomery of the Chicago Bears runs the ball during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 26, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
The New York Giants and Chicago Bears meet in Week 17 with both teams looking to give their fans something to be hopeful about for the future. This has been a lost year for both franchises, but the new year brings hope and some excitement for better days.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants-Bears in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Bears Week 17 odds

Spread: Bears -6.5
Point total: 36
Moneyline: Giants +220, Bears -275

Our picks for Giants vs. Bears

Pick against the spread: Bears -6.5 (-110)

The Bears are going to be rolling with Andy Dalton at quarterback, which hasn’t gone well at any point in time this year. The Giants are playing backups across the board though, so it’s hard to pick them to keep this game close.

Over/under: Under 36 (-110)

This is going to be a brutal game to watch. It’s supposed to be a cold day at Soldier Field, which will lead to more emphasis on the run game. Both quarterbacks are less than stellar through the air, so this will be a sloppy affair where points will be hard to come by.

Preferred player prop: Kenny Golladay anytime TD (+300)

This is a high value play, as Golladay has not caught a touchdown pass all season. However, he’s the last Giants receiver standing at the moment and should get most of the team’s targets. It’s a high risk, high reward prop in an otherwise forgettable game.

