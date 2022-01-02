Rams vs. Ravens game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens meet in Week 17 with both teams in the playoff picture. The Rams have already clinched a spot but are looking to improve their seeding while the Ravens need to pull off the upset to keep their postseason dreams alive.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams-Ravens in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Ravens Week 17 odds

Spread: Rams -6

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Rams -265, Ravens +215

Our picks for Rams vs. Ravens

Pick against the spread: Rams -6 (-110)

Lamar Jackson’s status could move this line closer to Baltimore if the quarterback is healthy, but the Ravens are underdogs regardless of his availability. Jackson hadn’t been solid in the weeks leading up to his injury, so he’s not the difference maker he once was. Take the Rams against the spread here no matter who Baltimore has at quarterback.

Over/under: Under 46.5 (-110)

The over might be in play if Jackson steps in but the Ravens have been struggling offensively at times and are inconsistent. The Rams have a good defense and should be able to contain a lot of Baltimore’s option game up front. It’s likely going to be a tough game for the Ravens offensively, which means the under is in play.

Preferred player prop: Odell Beckham Jr. over 49.5 receiving yards (-115)

Beckham Jr. has fit in well in LA, and the Ravens are likely to focus on Cooper Kupp in this game. That leaves Beckham Jr. with some favorable matchups and he’s going to take advantage. The receiver should be able to top 50 yards in this game.

