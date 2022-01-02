Raiders vs. Colts game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

One of the high-stakes Week 17 clashes comes in the AFC when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Indianapolis Colts, with a likely playoff berth on the line. The winner of this game will get a huge leg up in the AFC playoff picture, while the loser fights an uphill battle for a postseason spot.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Colts matchup in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Colts Week 17 odds

Spread: Colts -8.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Raiders +300, Colts -400

Our picks for Raiders vs. Colts

Pick against the spread: Raiders +8.5 (-115)

The Colts do have Carson Wentz back, but he could be rusty after missing practice all week. Jonathan Taylor will be the best player on the field in what is likely to be a high-scoring game. That being said, the Raiders are on a winning streak and still have most of their offense intact. Las Vegas is a good bet to cover the spread here.

Over/under: Over 45.5 (-110)

This is likely to be a shootout, even with Indianapolis’ defense playing well of late. The Raiders will be able to move the ball against the Colts through the air, while Taylor will be hard to stop on the other side for Vegas.

Preferred player prop: Hunter Renfrow anytime touchdown (+175)

With Darren Waller out, Renfrow has become one of Derek Carr’s top targets. He’s found the endzone twice in the last three games and is getting consistent targets. With the Raiders likely to be throwing the ball a lot, look for Renfrow to get in the endzone once again in Week 17.

