Lions vs. Seahawks game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks have been eliminated from playoff contention, but both franchises are still trying to get some clarity on the future in these final weeks of the season. The two squads meet in Week 17 with plenty of question marks surrounding how each team moves forward in the years to come.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions-Seahawks in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Seahawks Week 17 odds

Spread: Seahawks -7.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Lions +280, Seahawks -365

Our picks for Lions vs. Seahawks

Pick against the spread: Seahawks -7.5 (-110)

If this game was in Detroit, the Lions might’ve been the pick. The Seahawks won’t want to get embarrassed at home again after being beaten by the Bears last week. Look for Russell Wilson, who has expressed doubts over his future, to make a big statement at home.

Over/under: Under 41.5 (-110)

Both teams have struggled to score in recent weeks, so the under is the right play here. The Seahawks have potential to put up big points, but have been far too inconsistent to count on in this game.

Preferred player prop: D’Andre Swift over 80.5 scrimmage yards (-110)

Swift is coming back after a long absence and should be at full capacity in this game. He’s the Lions’ best offensive option and will be involved in almost every offensive play. Back him to top 80.5 total scrimmage yards in this game.

