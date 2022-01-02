 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Laquon Treadwell start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Laquon Treadwell ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots.

By DKNation Staff
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Laquon Treadwell of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field on December 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars will use the final two games of the 2021 season as an evaluation period for players who they believe could be part of their roster down the line when the team eventually becomes more competitive. One of those players is Laquon Treadwell, who hasn’t quite panned out as the star receiver he was thought to be.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell

Treadwell has received at least five targets in the last five games, so the Jaguars are trying to get him the ball. The opportunities should be there once again as Jacksonville will likely be playing from behind against the Patriots in Week 17. Treadwell is looking to prove he belongs on a roster next year and will be attempting to put together some big games to close the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with an encouraging number of consistent targets, Treadwell is not worth starting in Week 17.

