Laquon Treadwell start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will use the final two games of the 2021 season as an evaluation period for players who they believe could be part of their roster down the line when the team eventually becomes more competitive. One of those players is Laquon Treadwell, who hasn’t quite panned out as the star receiver he was thought to be.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell

Treadwell has received at least five targets in the last five games, so the Jaguars are trying to get him the ball. The opportunities should be there once again as Jacksonville will likely be playing from behind against the Patriots in Week 17. Treadwell is looking to prove he belongs on a roster next year and will be attempting to put together some big games to close the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with an encouraging number of consistent targets, Treadwell is not worth starting in Week 17.