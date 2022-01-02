CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Tight end CJ Uzomah has been good this season. While he likely started the season on the waivers in most fantasy leagues, there’s a good chance someone has him in their lineup now.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah

This season, Uzomah has 45 receptions for 461 yards and five touchdowns. He’s been relatively quiet over the past few weeks. Uzomah hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 7 in their first matchup against the Ravens. I don't expect him to do much the rest of the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 245.7 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. What has stood out to me is how much they’ve improved as the season has went on. This is a big matchup for them and I expect them to actually have some success. The Chiefs have been average against tight ends this season. I expect them to limit Uzomah this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Uzomah should sit.