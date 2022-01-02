Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

After trailing in the NFC West standings for much of the season, the Los Angeles Rams have a chance to secure the division title in Week 17. For that to happen, they’ll need to take care of business against the Baltimore Ravens as well as a little outside help.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

After a white-hot start that put him at or near the front of the MVP conversation, quarterback Matthew Stafford has cooled down significantly in recent weeks. His interception just outside the red zone nearly unraveled the Rams’ efforts against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 and his three interceptions should have cost Los Angeles a win over the Minnesota Vikings the following week. The latter marks his most interceptions in a game in more than three years.

Fortunately for Stafford, the Rams draw the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. The Ravens have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2021 and come off a season-worst performance (525 passing yards and four touchdowns). Stafford almost certainly won’t match those numbers, but he has a strong chance to bounce back this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Matthew Stafford.