Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd has continued to be a big part of the Bengals offense this season. Even while they’ve stacked the receiver room with extremely talented receivers, Boyd has continued to get his.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

This season, Boyd has 63 receptions for 792 yards and four touchdowns. He’s played exceptionally well over the past few weeks and has been a big part for the Bengals success. Boyd has 55+ yards in four straight games and has scored touchdowns in his last two games.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 245.7 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. What has stood out to me is how much they’ve improved as the season has gone on. This is a big matchup for them and I expect them to actually have some success. With that being said, I expect Burrow to rely on the veteran receiver a bit in this one and to get Boyd involved a ton.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Boyd should start.