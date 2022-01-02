Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Quarterback Joe Burrow has had a great comeback season following his season-ending knee injury last season. Burrow has been a major reason for this Bengals’ team success.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

This season, Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards and 30 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He’s coming off the best game of his career by far. Against a beat-up Baltimore Ravens secondary, Burrow completed 37 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns. While it’s impressive, I feel like some people are skipping over how decimated that Ravens’ secondary was. I certainly don't expect Burrow to do that this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense allows 245.7 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. What has stood out to me is how much they’ve improved as the season has went on. This is a big matchup for them and I expect them to actually have some success.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While it would be a mistake to bench Joe Burrow, I think you have to start him in season-long fantasy. However, in DFS, I think there are much better options at the same cost. I expect Burrow to score an average amount, but it wouldn't shock me if he turned the ball over a few times and didn’t have the best game.