Drew Lock start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will get the nod as the starter for a second straight week as the team fights for its playoff life against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The third-year QB stepped in a few weeks ago after Teddy Bridgewater took a hard hit and suffered a concussion. Lock has been a serviceable in his role for the Broncos but is he worth inserting in your fantasy lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Drew Lock

Lock had an average afternoon last week during the team’s 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. He completed 15-of-22 passes for just 153 yards and no touchdowns, netting just 7.1 fantasy points.

There’s always room for improvement but his ceiling is low.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With most fantasy leagues in the championship rounds, there is no circumstance where a manager should trust Drew Lock with everything on the line. Sit him and find a better option.