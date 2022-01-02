 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Drew Lock start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Drew Lock ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 17 matchup against the LA Chargers.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will get the nod as the starter for a second straight week as the team fights for its playoff life against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The third-year QB stepped in a few weeks ago after Teddy Bridgewater took a hard hit and suffered a concussion. Lock has been a serviceable in his role for the Broncos but is he worth inserting in your fantasy lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Drew Lock

Lock had an average afternoon last week during the team’s 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. He completed 15-of-22 passes for just 153 yards and no touchdowns, netting just 7.1 fantasy points.

There’s always room for improvement but his ceiling is low.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With most fantasy leagues in the championship rounds, there is no circumstance where a manager should trust Drew Lock with everything on the line. Sit him and find a better option.

