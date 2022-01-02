Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams has had a fantastic rookie campaign and is inching closer and closer to crossing 1,000 rushing yards in just his first season.

Williams was dealing with a knee injury in last week’s 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and was limited in practice throughout the week. He was officially listed as questionable but should play in Sunday’s Week 17 battle against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As most fantasy leagues enter their respective championship rounds, is the rookie worth a start?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Williams was limited in action during last week’s loss to the Raiders but still made an impact. He had just seven carries for 12 yards but found the end zone for a touchdown in the process. He’s rated as the 16th best running back in standard leagues, netting managers an average of 10.2 points per game heading into Week 17.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Broncos’ wide receiver room being ravaged by COVID-19 this week spells an extra run-friendly attack for Denver this week. That’s good news for Williams, even if he is entering this game banged up. Start him.