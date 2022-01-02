Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has had himself a solid season from a fantasy point of view, but would like to get back on track after last week’s 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Injuries limited the veteran from making any kind of impact during the contest in what turned out to be his lowest output of the season. Dealing with both a thumb and a hip injury, he carries a questionable designation heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

MelGor netted exactly zero total yards in last week’s loss to the Raiders. He had seven carries for -4 rushing yards but broke even catching a single target for four receiving yards.

It was an outlier day for a running back who had otherwise been solid all season long. Gordon is ranked as the 17th best fantasy running back, averaging 10.3 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Drew Lock starting and the Broncos’ wide receiver room dealing with COVID issues, the offense will most likely lean on both of their dynamic tailbacks to handle the load. Even with a questionable designation, start Gordon.