Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is expected to suit up on Sunday when the team visits the Los Angeles Chargers for a Week 17 AFC West showdown.

The Broncos’ wide receiver room has been dealing with some COVID-19 issues this week, resulting in both Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick entering protocols and missing this game. It was initially thought that Sutton would join them before he was officially cleared to travel on Saturday.

Now that No. 14 is set to take the field, should he be considered for a spot in fantasy league lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton caught four of five targets for just 33 yards in last week’s 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He has not been as productive as he was earlier in the season and that’s reflected in his fantasy numbers. He is averaging just 5.6 fantasy points per game in standard leagues and 9.2 in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Drew Lock starting once again and Sutton just getting cleared, Denver may go run heavy for this game. Sit Sutton.