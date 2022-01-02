Noah Fant start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant has been a solid contributor to both the team’s offense and fantasy managers all season long.

While he hasn’t been explosive, he’s been consistent and has played a role in the Broncos’ efforts in trying to hover round the AFC playoff race. Denver has a big AFC West showdown at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, so what are the fantasy prospects of the third-year tight end?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Fant caught three of four targets for 30 yards in the team’s 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. He is currently rated as the 12th best fantasy tight end in standard leagues, averaging 9.7 fantasy points per game. Even during average weeks, he’s still a solid contributor.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Drew Lock is once again getting the nod at quarterback in place of Teddy Bridgewater and with the receiver room dealing with COVID issues, they may go run heavy in this one. However, that doesn’t mean Fant won’t get his share of targets, possibly a few off play action in the red zone. Start him.