Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Tyler Higbee has been consistently boring, statistically speaking, this season. Will his stats spike this week against the Baltimore Ravens?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

At this point, you know what you’re going to get from the sixth-year player out of Western Kentucky: 3-5 receptions on 5-8 targets every week, somewhere around 40-50 receiving yards and maybe a touchdown. You could do worse at tight end, but Higbee is not a high-upside start. That will still be true even this week against the Ravens’ pass “defense,” which is starting third- and fourth-string backups all over the place. While outside receivers have had their way against Baltimore recently, tight ends have had rather modest production. The Ravens have allowed only two TE touchdowns since their Week 8 bye, and no player at that position tallied more than 50 receiving yards against them during that stretch.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Higbee remains a startable but bland TE1 this week.