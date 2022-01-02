Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Van Jefferson has been a total touchdown-or-bust fantasy player for most of this season. But with the Baltimore Ravens on deck, Jefferson’s big-play skills may be on full display in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson has just five receptions over the past three weeks. In his previous two games, he compiled a total of 31 yards. He scored in Weeks 12-14, but those touchdown grabs also accounted for 133 of the 192 receiving yards he tallied during that period. He is a very volatile fantasy player right now, but hope is on the horizon. Baltimore just allowed three Bengals wideouts to top the 100-yard mark in Week 16 and has permitted the most 20-plus-yard and 40-plus-yard pass plays this season (68 and 16, respectively). Jefferson absolutely thrives off of those plays, so his Week 17 upside is gigantic.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He’s not the safest start, but if you need a high-ceiling WR3 for your fantasy championship matchup, Jefferson is a very reasonable call. Put him in your GPP lineups as well at $5,300.