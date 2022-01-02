Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Last week, Odell Beckham Jr. scored for the fourth time in six games as a Los Angeles Ram. What will he do this week against the Baltimore Ravens?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The yards haven’t really been there for Beckham as he has fallen short of 40 yards in three of his past four games. But the touchdowns are certainly nice, and he should have great TD odds this week. Baltimore’s defense, which has been decimated by COVID-19 and injuries, has given up eight touchdowns to wideouts over their past four games. And considering that the Ravens just allowed 525 passing yards to the Bengals, maybe this is the week where Beckham really pops off for L.A.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In one of the best matchups on the entire slate, Beckham is a solid WR2 start in season-long leagues and a good DraftKings play at $5,700 this week.