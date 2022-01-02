Sony Michel start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

There was still some uncertainty entering Week 16 as to whether Sony Michel or Darrell Henderson was the Rams’ lead back. Then Michel left no doubt (and Henderson got injured). What will Sony do in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel has run for more yards than any RB over the past four weeks (423). Yes, the Ravens are better against the run than the pass due to their currently nonexistent secondary, but Michel has handled at least 20 touches in each of those four games, keeping his floor very high. Henderson is now on injured reserve, and even if Cam Akers is able to officially make his miraculously quick comeback from an Achilles tear this weekend, Michel is set up for another big workload as well as all of the goal-line opportunities.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Michel, one of the better waiver wire adds of this season, is now locked in as an RB1 for fantasy championship week.