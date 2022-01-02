Mac Jones start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Mac Jones didn’t do much to help you in Week 16 for fantasy football. He took on the Buffalo Bills and their tough defense, and hopefully, you kept him on your bench and out of your lineup.

Jones and the New England Patriots avoided the wonky weather from their first divisional matchup against the Bills but came away with a loss. Jones had a performance to forget completing only 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He put up only seven fantasy points which tied his season-low other than the goose egg he took in Week 13 when he only attempted three passes. He looks to rebound in Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

The Jaguars are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. So can you trust Jones again? Kind of. You likely have a better matchup to give you better odds, but if you somehow don’t, he isn’t a bad play. He will likely find the endzone again and the Patriots defense should absolutely stifle whatever offense the Jags try to muster.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Look for a better matchup, but if you can’t find one you can START Jones.