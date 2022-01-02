Damien Harris start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris went into the team’s Week 16 matchup with the Buffalo Bills as questionable with a hamstring injury. It makes total sense then that he had his best performance of the entire season.

Harris rushed 18 times for 103 yards and came away with three touchdowns in his team’s loss. He finished as the overall RB3 in half-PPR scoring and this week draws the defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Harris has found the endzone in each of his last three games and looks to continue that momentum this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

The Jaguars are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This means that this matchup isn’t the best, but it also isn’t one that should worry any Harris managers. Don’t overthink it even with Rhamondre Stevenson returning. If and when the Patriots get up on the Jags, it is going to spell volume for Harris as they run the clock out. He has a decent matchup, should see good volume and is coming off his best game of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START him.