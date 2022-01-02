 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars.

By TeddyRicketson
Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots runs off the field during the first quarter against the Buffalo BillsIat Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson missed the team’s Week 16 game because he was on the COVID-19 list. At the time of this writing, he is still on the list, but he is expected to be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stevenson has at least double-digit carries in five of the last six games that he has played and he is seeing more volume as a complement to starting running back Damien Harris. They always say that you can’t trust a Bill Belichick running back, but Stevenson does have flex appeal with how well he has played.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson takes on a Jaguars defense that is giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. With the matchup against the Jags, the Patriots' defense will likely shut down the offense. New England will then go run-heavy with their offense and this paves the way for Stevenson to find his value. With the volume and the matchup, Stevenson has upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Stevenson

