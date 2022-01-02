Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson missed the team’s Week 16 game because he was on the COVID-19 list. At the time of this writing, he is still on the list, but he is expected to be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stevenson has at least double-digit carries in five of the last six games that he has played and he is seeing more volume as a complement to starting running back Damien Harris. They always say that you can’t trust a Bill Belichick running back, but Stevenson does have flex appeal with how well he has played.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson takes on a Jaguars defense that is giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. With the matchup against the Jags, the Patriots' defense will likely shut down the offense. New England will then go run-heavy with their offense and this paves the way for Stevenson to find his value. With the volume and the matchup, Stevenson has upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Stevenson