Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers hasn’t been able to stay on the same page with his rookie quarterback Mac Jones. While Meyers is getting plenty of targets, he hasn’t been able to turn them into big gains or endzone trips.

Over the last three games that he has played, he has had at least eight targets and 44 yards in each game. He has secured flex appeal for fantasy football in those games, but he hasn’t been able to take over as a reliable wide receiver in the Patriots offense. His lone touchdown of the season was way back in Week 10 and without more consistent scores, his upside is limited.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

This week, Meyers and the Pats take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This is a tricky situation for Meyers. He gets solid volume and has a good matchup, but I don’t think you can expect more than five receptions and 50 yards. With that in mind, he has flex appeal.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Meyers.