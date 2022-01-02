Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has had an up and down rollercoaster type of season. As good as Mac Jones has looked over the course of the season, he hasn’t been able to connect consistently with one receiver in particular and that limits the weekly upside of his teammates.

Bourne had two receiving touchdowns in Week 12 and then followed it up in Week 15 with a three reception outing for just 44 yards. He has a decent floor, but the Patriots have shown that they want to stick more to the run than the pass and that will likely be the case if they get up early on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. Bourne is coming off a game where he caught two of his four targets for just 33 yards and a whopping four fantasy points in half-PPR scoring.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

The Jags are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game which provides upside to Bourne. The problem is the expected game script. The Patriots' defense is one of the best in the league and should shut down the offense of the Jaguars. This could leave a limited time for Bourne to amass stats before they go run-heavy. With a potential championship on the line in your fantasy league, you are going to want to FLEX Bourne if you are needing a wide receiver.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Bourne.