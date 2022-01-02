Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The good news about almost being done with the fantasy football season is that you are very close to not having to try and determine which New England Patriots tight end to play. Each week it has been a back and forth decision between Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith with Henry being the more valuable of the two.

The last two weeks have shown exactly how unpredictable the tight ends can be for the Pats. In Week 15, Henry caught six of his eight targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns and finished as the overall TE3 on the week. He followed that up with one reception for nine yards and one fantasy point and finished as the TE44. This week, he draws the Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry has at least five targets in each of his last three games. He has been inconsistent with what he has done with those targets and this week takes on the Jacksonville defense that is giving up the 18th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. You likely don’t have a better option at tight end, but I would try to find one. He is in a competition for work with too many other players in this offense and with a potential championship on the line it is too much to count on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t rely on Henry and SIT him.