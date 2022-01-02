Patrick Mahomes start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this Sunday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes started off the season extremely shaky. Many people didn’t know what was going on with them and thought the Chiefs success might be over. Mahomes has quickly shown the Chiefs are still the team to beat.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes has led the Chiefs on an eight-game win streak and back to the number one seed in the AFC. It’s crazy to think after how slow they started the season, Mahomes and this team could get back on track so quickly. This season, Mahomes has thrown for 4,310 yards and 33 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Both his passing yards and touchdowns rank top five in the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 252.8 passing yards per game which ranks 29th in the NFL. Last week against the Ravens, it was clear their secondary was a big weakness as Josh Johnson threw for 300+ yards and multiple touchdowns. I expect Mahomes to throw the ball all over the Bengals.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mahomes should start.