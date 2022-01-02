Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this Sunday. Running back Darrel Williams has been a reliable RB3 for fantasy this season. While he hasn't produced the most points on the season, he’s had a few weeks when he's been up there. With Edwards-Helaire out, he should get many touches.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

This season, Williams has 123 carries for 453 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 41 receptions for 403 yards and two touchdowns. One thing that makes me wonder about playing Williams is the success Gore had last week. It seems like the Chiefs like what Gore gives them and he will continue to get touches.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 92.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. With the way Mahomes and the passing offense have been moving, I would expect them to keep the ball in the air a bunch. This is a tough one, but in terms of Chiefs running backs, I would lean towards starting Gore.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Williams should sit.