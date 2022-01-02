Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Fresh off a victory over the lowly Detroit Lions, the Atlanta Falcons still have a path to the postseason. To get there, they will have to upset the heavily favored Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

At this stage of Matt Ryan’s career, no one will confuse him with his MVP form from earlier in Atlanta tenure. Ryan hasn’t accounted for more than a single touchdown in a game in nearly two full months. While he has mostly avoided turnovers since the start of December (zero interceptions, one lost fumble), he simply doesn’t produce enough volume to warrant serious fantasy consideration.

The Falcons’ Week 17’s opponent only reinforces that notion. No defense has held quarterbacks to fewer points this season than the Bills, who have forced as many interceptions over their past four games as they have allowed touchdown passes. Ryan might not contribute to the pick total, but he probably won’t do much damage on the scoring end either.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Matt Ryan.