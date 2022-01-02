Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

To keep their slight playoff hopes alive, the Atlanta Falcons need to win their final two games and get some help. That means pulling off an upset of the heavily favored Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

After a blistering first two months of the season, wideout-turned-tailback Cordarrelle Patterson has slowed down in December. On the ground, Patterson has averaged only 42 yards and half a touchdown over his last four games while producing just eight catches for 23 yards total during that stretch. The nadir came two weeks ago when he produced just 18 yards on 11 carries while adding only 5 yards as a receiver.

Fortunately for Patterson, he faces a less-challenging defense in Week 17. The Bills allow the 12th most fantasy points to running backs and have given up 11 total touchdowns to the position over their last six games. Patterson should have the opportunity to get back on track given the Falcons’ limited options outside of him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Cordarrelle Patterson as an RB2.