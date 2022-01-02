Mike Davis start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The 2021 season has not gone well for the Atlanta Falcons, but they still have a mathematical chance to reach the playoffs. For that to happen, they will need to upset the Buffalo Bills this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Since Cordarelle Patterson took over the lead role in the Falcons’ backfield, Mike Davis has seen comparatively little work. That hasn’t changed too much as Patterson’s output has declined, with Davis garnering double-digit touches just once over the past month (Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers). With Patterson still upright, that doesn’t seem likely to change this week.

If some upside for Davis exists, it comes in the form of the Falcons’ opponent. The Bills have given up the 12th most fantasy points to running backs this season and have allowed 11 total touchdowns to the position over their past six games. Still, Patterson should benefit from most of that as long as he stays healthy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mike Davis.