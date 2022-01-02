Russell Gage start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons still have playoff hopes to cling to during the penultimate week of the 2021 regular season. However, to keep themselves alive for the postseason, they’ll need to pull off an upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

For most of the season, Russell Gage appeared an afterthought in the Falcons passing game. However, with Calvin Ridley sitting out the final two months of the year while attending to his mental health, Gage has moved into a more heavily featured role in the offense. In his last five games, Gage has averaged 6.6 catches for 77.2 yards and nearly half a touchdown, making him fantasy relevant even for playoff teams.

At the same time, the Bills have done a stellar job slowing down opposing wide receivers. No defense has given up fewer points to the position this season, and the unit has allowed wideouts to reach the end zone in only four games in 2021. That doesn’t completely diminish Gage’s fantasy value, but it puts a lower ceiling on his production.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Russell Gage as a FLEX.