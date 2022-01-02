Derrick Gore start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this Sunday. Running back Derrick Gore has been great in his first season getting actual snaps. Prior to this season, he had been apart of the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team practice squads for a few seasons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Derrick Gore

In nine games, Gore has 41 carries for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also has seven receptions for 97 yards. Over the past few weeks, he’s gotten way more touches. I think it will continue to go up, especially now that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is trending towards not playing.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 92.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 4th in the NFL. With the way Mahomes and the passing offense have been moving, I would expect them to keep the ball in the air a bunch. This is a tough one, but in terms of Chiefs running backs, I would lean towards starting Gore over Darrel Williams.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season long-fantasy and DFS, Gore should start.