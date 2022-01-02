 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyreek Hill start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tyreek Hill ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 17 matchup against the Bengals.

By BenHall1
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after catching a pass for first down against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this Sunday. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has had a normal season for himself. Some people were making it seem like he was struggling a bit, but that hasn’t been the case.

This season, Hill has 104 receptions for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns. The 104 receptions is by far the most in a single season in his career. He’s coming off the worst fantasy game of the season. With Kelce out, in a week everybody thought Hill would be the top fantasy receiver, Hill had just two receptions for 19 yards. I fully expect him to have a bounce-back game.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 252.8 passing yards per game which ranks 29th in the NFL. Last week against the Ravens, it was clear their secondary was a big weakness as Josh Johnson threw for 300+ yards and multiple touchdowns. I expect Mahomes to throw the ball all over the Bengals and Hill to have a big role in that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hill should start.

