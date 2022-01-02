Tyreek Hill start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this Sunday. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has had a normal season for himself. Some people were making it seem like he was struggling a bit, but that hasn’t been the case.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

This season, Hill has 104 receptions for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns. The 104 receptions is by far the most in a single season in his career. He’s coming off the worst fantasy game of the season. With Kelce out, in a week everybody thought Hill would be the top fantasy receiver, Hill had just two receptions for 19 yards. I fully expect him to have a bounce-back game.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 252.8 passing yards per game which ranks 29th in the NFL. Last week against the Ravens, it was clear their secondary was a big weakness as Josh Johnson threw for 300+ yards and multiple touchdowns. I expect Mahomes to throw the ball all over the Bengals and Hill to have a big role in that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hill should start.