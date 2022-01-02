Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this Sunday. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has put up consistent numbers since his rookie season. While he had a decent rookie season, it’s disappointing his numbers haven’t increased much.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

This season, Hardman has 50 receptions for 537 yards and two touchdowns. He’s coming off one of his best fantasy games of the season where he had three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. It was extremely surprising to see him have more fantasy points than Tyreek Hill by a large margin.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 252.8 passing yards per game which ranks 29th in the NFL. Last week against the Ravens, it was clear their secondary was a big weakness as Josh Johnson threw for 300+ yards and multiple touchdowns. While I do expect Mahomes to throw the ball all over the Bengals, I don't think Hardman will have any more than three receptions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hardman should sit.