Byron Pringle start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this Sunday. Wide receiver Byron Pringle has been impressive since he joined the NFL in 2018. After going undrafted, he signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, and he’s been a big steal from that draft class.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Byron Pringle

This has been the best season of Pringle’s career by far. He has 34 receptions for 477 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also returning kickoffs and has been decent there. Pringle is coming off the best game of his career by far. Against the Steelers, he had six receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He’s emerged as one of the top receivers in Kansas City.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allows 252.8 passing yards per game which ranks 29th in the NFL. Last week against the Ravens, it was clear their secondary was a big weakness as Josh Johnson threw for 300+ yards and multiple touchdowns. I expect Pringle to continue to build off last week and have another good game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pringle should start.